Woman, Pets Found Dead Inside Temple Hills Home After Fire (Developing)

An investigation has been launched in Maryland after a woman was found dead with her perished pets inside a Prince George's County home.

The fire was reported in the 5200 block of Oahu Court in Temple Hills.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Fire/EMS
Zak Failla
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, members of the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the 5200 block to investigate a reported house fire inside a single-family home.

Upon arrival, they found that the fire was already extinguished, though a woman was found dead inside, alongside two dogs and a cat.

The cause of the fire and manner of death remain under investigation as of 6 p.m. on May 20. 

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

