Woman Killed, Man Hospitalized In Double Weekend Shooting In Upper Marlboro, Police Say

Amarnae Smith was shot and killed on Saturday night by an unknown assailant who remains at large as of Monday, Aug. 28.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 14700 block of Willoughby Road in Upper Marlboro to investigate a reported shooting.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene from her gunshot wounds, and a second man who was also shot but suffered less severe injuries was taken to an area hospital by paramedics.

Investigators have not released information about a possible motive or suspects involved in the shooting. no other details have been provided by the department.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact homicide detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

