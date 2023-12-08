Woman, Dog Killed Crossing I-495 After Car Breakdown In Prince George's County: State Police

Kerri Snead, 32, has been identified by police as the person killed while crossing I-495 in Camp Springs at around 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

The crash was reported near Joint Base Andrews.

According to police, troopers were called to the Outer Loop near Allentown Road to investigate a reported crash involving a pedestrian and dog.

Investigators say that Snead was driving along I-495 when her vehicle began to malfunction.

She then got out of the car with the dog, as well as a second person and attempted to cross the Outer Loop when she and the dog were struck by a Hyundai driver.

The second person walking with them was uninjured.

Police said that the driver of the Hyundai was taken by paramedics to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center in Largo for treatment and evaluation of their injuries.

No charges were filed as of Friday afternoon.

Following the crash, northbound lanes on I-495 were closed for several hours as state police investigated and cleared the scene.

They reopened before the morning commute.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

