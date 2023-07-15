Vigilante Who Went Extra Mile To Impersonate Police Busted Flashing Bogus Badge In Greenbelt

Investigators from the Greenbelt Police Department announced that District Heights resident Carl Colston, Jr., 47, has been arrested for impersonating a police officer following an elaborate vigilante campaign after he compiled law enforcement gear and weapons.

Colston’s downfall began last week, when real police were called to the off-ramp of Greenbelt Road at Route 201, where there was a report of an armed person in a Crown Victoria who was driving erratically while honking and flashing white interior lights, officials said.

When the victim waved to allow the car to pass him, Colston allegedly passed the victim and flashed a badge, and proceeded to force the second driver to stop. He drove behind him like a police officer would and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

According to the witness, Colston grabbed a tactical vest, showed a badge, stated he was police, and was calling for backup while speaking into a handheld radio. He then grabbed a black pistol - which was not pointed at the victim - but lifted it up so it would be visible.

The victim then stated that when he told Colston he was also going to call the police while recording him, Colston got back into the Crown Vic and drove away.

An arrest warrant was ultimately issued for Colston’s arrest and he was ironically arrested during a traffic stop this week and taken into custody without incident.

Police later recovered a veritable armory of police and tactical equipment from Colston, though it remains unclear how he landed the gear.

The scheme remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have interacted with Colston while he was presenting himself as police has been asked to contact the department by calling (301) 474-7200.

