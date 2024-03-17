UMD Suspends Greek Life Over Misconduct Allegations; Frats, Students File Restraining Order

Misconduct allegations were cited in a letter dated March 1 sent by the university to "Interfraternity and Panhellenic Association Member Organizations,” prompting significant backlash.

A petition filed by fraternity members and other students on Wednesday, March 13, seeks a temporary restraining order against the school’s administrators, court documents say. A hearing is scheduled for March 18.

The March 1 letter states that the Greek life activities have “threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community.”

As a result, new member programs within the IFC and PHA were suspended pending an investigation and organizations were put on social moratorium, which prohibits chapters from hosting any on- or off-campus events where alcohol is present.

The plaintiffs named in the case include Alpha Tau Omega, Kappa Alpha Order, Theta Chi, Alpha Sigma Phi, and several students remaining anonymous.

Defendants include President Darryl Pines, Vice President of Student Affairs Patricia Perillo, Director of Student Conduct James Bond and Assistant Vice President for Engagement James McShay.

A hearing is set for the case at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 18 in Greenbelt.

