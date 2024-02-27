A Few Clouds 63°

Two Winning Million-Dollar Tickets Claimed By Laurel Lottery Players In Same Week

Two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the same Maryland city less than a week apart, officials confirmed.

The second winning ticket was sold at Giant at 1009 Fairlawn St. in Laurel

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Valerie Musson
The first was sold when a Prince George’s County man pulled over to make a phone call in the parking lot of 24/7 Convenience in Laurel, deciding on a whim to purchase a 100X The Cash ticket for $20.

The second winner bought his $20 ticket for $1 Million Royale at Giant on Fairlawn Street in Laurel and scratched it right at the store.

He scratched a “diamond” underneath his number, meaning he was guaranteed the $1 million prize without having to match it to any of the winning numbers. He knew he was a winner but scanned the ticket at the store for official verification.

“I was excited and a little nervous at first. I didn’t tell anyone,” the second winner, a construction worker from Prince George’s County, tells lottery officials.

He’s still thinking about how to best enjoy his winnings.

“This is a lot of money,” he says. “It’s life-changing money. I am going to be smart with it.”

Four $1 million prizes and four $50,000 second-tier prizes are still unclaimed for for $1 Million Royale.

