Two Winning Million-Dollar Tickets Claimed By Laurel Lottery Players In Same Week

The first was sold when a Prince George’s County man pulled over to make a phone call in the parking lot of 24/7 Convenience in Laurel, deciding on a whim to purchase a 100X The Cash ticket for $20.

The second winner bought his $20 ticket for $1 Million Royale at Giant on Fairlawn Street in Laurel and scratched it right at the store.

He scratched a “diamond” underneath his number, meaning he was guaranteed the $1 million prize without having to match it to any of the winning numbers. He knew he was a winner but scanned the ticket at the store for official verification.

“I was excited and a little nervous at first. I didn’t tell anyone,” the second winner, a construction worker from Prince George’s County, tells lottery officials.

He’s still thinking about how to best enjoy his winnings.

“This is a lot of money,” he says. “It’s life-changing money. I am going to be smart with it.”

Four $1 million prizes and four $50,000 second-tier prizes are still unclaimed for for $1 Million Royale.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.