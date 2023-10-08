Two Hurt In Homecoming Weekend Shooting At Bowie State University: Police

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack were called to assist Bowie State University with security during celebratory events, when gunshots rang out near the school's Center for Business and Graduate Studies building.

Police say that they found two 19-year-old men outside the building, and they were rushed by Prince George's County Fire and EMS personnel to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

Officials made note that there is no indication that either victim is a student at Bowie State.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting at Bowie State comes days after a mass shooting at nearby Morgan State University.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

