Two Cows Moo-ving On Up After Escaping From Farm In Maryland

Some stray cows who escaped from an Anne Arundel County farm are apparently on the moo-ve and have made their way into Prince George’s County.

The latest sighting of the cows in Maryland. Photo Credit: @CityofBowie
Zak Failla
On Tuesday, city officials in Bowie released fresh photos of the missing bovine who have been taking in the sights for several days, leaving some area residents in udder shock when they spotted the massive cows.

Their trek began in Odenton and they were last spotted in Prince George’s County, though they have proven to be elusive to law enforcement attempting to corral them.

The latest sighting was reported on Dunwood Valley Drive on Monday afternoon.

Anyone who spots the cows has been asked to contact the police by calling (240) 544-5700.

