Three Displaced After Car Crash Lands Into Chillum Home

Three people in Prince George's County have been displaced after a car came crashing through their home, according to a fire and EMS spokesperson.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on July 6, crews were called to the 6500 block of Ager Road in Chillum, where there was a reported structure fire with reports of occupants trapped.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that a vehicle had struck a single-family home and sparked a small fire, which was quickly extinguished as crews removed residents with a ladder.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the driver to crash into the home.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.