Shortly after noon on April 10, officers were called to the 500 block of Chillum Road, where they found Carlos Hernandez-Ortiz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up by his brother following Hernandez-Ortiz's death, "he was innocently shot from bullets that were intended for someone else."

On Thursday, July 18, the Prince George's County Police Department announced that two 17 year olds - one from Hyattsville and one from Arlington - have been charged in connection to the shooting.

According to investigators, it is believed that the shooting was part of an ongoing dispute among teens, and the shooters were familiar with Hernandez-Ortiz.

Both are being charged as adults with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related charges. They are being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.