Teen Rapper 'Baby K' Admits To Failed School Bus Attack In Prince George's County: Prosecutors

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty on March 14 to murder and weapons charges following the botched attack on another teenager when his gun malfunctioned on the bus as he sought to kill him.

In May 2023, Holland and two other teens "stormed onto a school bus and attacked a student," prosecutors said.

Holland then pointed a gun at the teen and pulled the trigger three times, though it malfunctioned, the would-be victim survived, though they said that "(he), as well as the driver and bus aide have been traumatized by the incident.

"This isn't a drill rap or trap music video. This is real life and life has consequences," Braveboy said. "When individuals commit crimes that endanger and put so many lives at risk, as in this case, my office has no choice but to hold them fully accountable and that is what we have done in this case.

When he is sentenced in May, Holland will be facing 25 years in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.