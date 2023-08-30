Suspicious Death Being Investigated Near Hyattsville Crossing: Police (Developing)

At approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, officers from the Hyattsville Police Department were called to the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive, where there were reports of an unresponsive person.

According to officials, the body was found with traumatic injuries, and the situation is now being investigated as a "suspicious death" by the Prince George's County Police Department.

The body - which has not been identified - was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to confirm the exact cause and manner of death.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.