Support Swelling For Husband-Wife's Popular 'Laurel Tavern Doughnuts' Damaged By Car

One person suffered minor injuries shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 after crashing a Honda into the side of Laurel Tavern Donuts in the 100 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel, leaving the building with substantial damage.

In response, Sean Kwon has started a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of his parents, who have been in business serving delicious delights to patrons from across the state.

"My parents created this donut shop around 18 years ago and ever since, they have been making fresh doughnuts from scratch everyday at 3 a.m. and mini-burgers throughout the afternoon," he wrote.

The fundraiser has been quick to take off, with the community raising more than $8,000 for the popular eatery just days after it was started.

Not just a doughnut shop, Laurel Tavern Donuts has become a hotspot for mini burgers, which was highlighted in a piece posted by Accidentally Wes Anderson, highlighting the Kwon's commitment to the community and their food after they took over from a burger place.

"When the Kwons came along, they replaced the counter-style dine-in approach with donut-filled display cases for take away. But after opening their doors, people still asked for the bite-sized burgers – so to satisfy their customers, they stuck with tradition," the author wrote. "So when a hankering hits for a home made donut and classic mini-burger, Will and Jin Kwon have you coveted at Tavern Donuts."

Sean Kwon said that his father - who was inside the restaurant at the time the driver lost control and struck the building - was not hit, but the family is still working to get the store up and running as they continue making repairs nearly a week after the crash.

"If you are in a position to contribute financially or offer emotional and other forms of support, it would mean the world to us," he wrote. "No donation is too small, and every contribution will make a significant impact.

"The impact of your support will help my mom and dad be able to pay their expenses since selling donuts and burgers are their only source of income," Kwon continued. "Your contributions will also help towards repairing the shop back to being a mainstay of the Laurel community."

Those interested in donating to the family business can do so here.

