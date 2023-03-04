Philadelphia Eagles Player Robbed Of Diamond At Gunpoint In Maryland: Reports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was robbed at gunpoint of a diamond necklace early Friday, March 3 in Maryland, according to various news reports citing sources in law enforcement.

Pascal, 28, had his diamond necklace stolen in the assault in Upper Marlboro, his hometown, according to 6abc. Prince George's County police said their office was closed for comment until Monday.

NBC Philadelphia says Pascal was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Pascal played football at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, and helped lead Old Dominion to the Bahamas Bowl in 2016.

He signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2022, and reached Super Bowl LVII, where they fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

The Eagles issued a statement following the robbery advising that the team was aware of the situation and have been in contact with Pascal, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

An undrafted free agent, Pascal first signed on with the Washington Redskins in 2017 before he was waived and caught on with the Tennessee Titans, where he made his debut in the NFL.

His first touchdown came the following year after was brought in by the Indianapolis Colts, where he played for four seasons before being signed by the Eagles for the 2022 season. In Philly this year, Pascal notched 15 receptions and tallied one touchdown as a reserve receiver, though he appeared in all 17 games for the team, including two starts.

The Upper Marlboro native was most recently seen in the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, where he took in both of his targets for 11 yards.

