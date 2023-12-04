Overcast 45°

Six Firefighters Released From Hospital After Overturning Truck In Maryland

Six Prince George's County firefighters were hospitalized overnight after their truck overturned while they were at the scene of an incident in College Park.

The scene of the crash on Sunday night.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Fire/EMS
Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday night, while responding to a structure fire, a truck crashed near the intersection of Good Luck Road and Kenilworth Avenue, according to a department spokesperson.

The crash led to six firefighters being taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries. They have each been released from the hospital as of Monday morning, officials say.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation. The truck has since been towed away.

The crash led to temporary traffic delays in the area, though no closures were announced.

