Shooter, Getaway Driver Arrested For Roles In Temple Hills Murder, Police Say

Temple Hills resident Carlos Jordan and Capitol Heights native Desmann Aikens, both 18, have been arrested for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Prince George's County Police Department announced a week later.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers were called to the 2900 block of Brinkley Road, where they found Tucker, a Fort Washington resident, outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, where he later died.

Investigators say that Jordan shot Tucker and then Aiken served as the getaway driver. The three all knew each other, they added.

Jordan was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses, while Aiken was charged with accessory after the fact. Both remain in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

