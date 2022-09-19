Suspect Wanted For Armed Robbery Of Business Near University Of Maryland Campus

Campus police at the University of Maryland are attempting to locate an armed robber who allegedly targeted an area business, authorities said.

On Monday, Sept. 19, the University of Maryland Police Department issued an alert after confirming an alleged armed robbery the day before near campus with the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, the University of Maryland Police Department was notified by the Prince George's County Police Department of an off-campus robbery with a weapon in the 8700 block of Baltimore Avenue, between Tecumseh Street and Berwyn Road, according to officials.

It is alleged that the wanted suspect entered the business with a handgun and declared a robbery. He then got into a nearby vehicle that was waiting and fled the area.

Officials said that the Prince George's County Police Department is investigating this incident.

No other information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect has been asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling 911 or (301) 352-1200.

More information is expected to be released by police. Check Daily Voice for updates.

