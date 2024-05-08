School Bus Involved In Multi-Vehicle Crash With Students On Board In Prince George's County

An alert was issued shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon as first responders investigated a crash involving a private school bus in the area of Odell Road and Cedarbrook Lane in South Laurel.

Following the crash, two from a second vehicle involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS personnel.

There were no injuries reported from the bus, which was occupied by a driver and three passengers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

