Georgetown Home Of JFK, Jackie Kennedy Hits The Market For $2M

History buffs who have a cool $2 million dollars burning a hole in their pockets can now potentially own a piece of Washington, DC history.

The former home of President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy is up for sale on Dent Place in Northwest DC, with a starting price of $2 million, which is believed to be the first property they signed a lease for as a married couple.

According to Compass Real Estate agent Michael Brennan, Jr., who posted the listing, the couple signed that lease for the four-bathroom, four-bedroom home as newlyweds in December 1953.

The pair were married months before they purchased the home, on Sept. 12 that year, while the future president was still a junior senator and before Jackie Kennedy became an international superstar and philanthropist.

Among the amenities at the 2,304-square-foot Northwest DC property are Canadian oak floors, a backyard garden, an expansive dining room, a fully-detached garage, and a “sun-filled living room with a wall of windows overlooking the garden.”

It was first built in 1942.

The complete listing from Compass Real Estate can be found here.

