Maryland International Raceway Mourns Dad Of 5 AJ Douglas Killed In Hit-Run Crash

Hearts were breaking in Prince George's County following a hit-and-run crash that left a father of five dead.

Adam Douglas Jr
Adam Douglas Jr Photo Credit: Adam Douglas Jr Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Adam Emmanuel Douglas, who was known as AJ by loved ones, died Monday, Sept. 11, was walking on the 14700 block of Livingston Road when he was struck by a truck around 11 p.m. in Accokeek, county police said.

AJ, 24, of Clinton, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene. 

According to FOX5, AJ leaves behind five children and his fiance, Tabitha Rea.

A GoFundMe launched for his family had raised more than $5,100 as of Thursday, Sept. 21. Meanwhile, condolences poured in on social media.

"Adam was one of a kind and will be missed by everyone he ever came in contact with," Maryland International Raceway said. "Another one has been taken from us way too soon."

