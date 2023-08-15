Prince George's County Public Schools Hit Cyberattack

On Monday morning, an estimated 4,500 user accounts out of 180,000 were impacted by the attack, primarily members of the staff, they said, though as of Tuesday afternoon they were still assessing the full scope of the incident.

The following day, officials said that the main business and student information systems - Oracle and SchoolMAX - do not appear to be impacted, though the district is delaying password resets until noon on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Anyone impacted is expected to be contacted with additional information about their accounts after further review by a team of external cybersecurity experts.

No additional information has been released.

