Prince George's County Man's Death Ruled Homicide Years After Fatal Shooting In DC

Camp Springs resident Tekoar Jennette, 47, has been identified by police as the person killed in a June 2021 shooting following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maryland, which determined his cause of death was due to a gunshot wound and the manner was ruled a homicide.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, officers were called to the 4700 block of Benning Road SE, where there was a report of a man down, and upon arrival they found Jennette suffering from undisclosed injuries.

He was rushed to an area hospital and it was determined that he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Earlier this year, in August, Jennette died from his injuries, and this week, it was ruled a homicide by investigators.

No information about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the department.

