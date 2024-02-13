Prince George’s County K9 Officer Dies Unexpectedly, Had 'Strong Spirit And Desire To Serve'

Knox, a six-year-old Belgian Malinois, gave his “final tail wag” at a Hyattsville veterinary hospital on Monday, Feb. 12, said the local police department where he’d served “proudly” for five years.

He was comforted by his “police family” — his partner Cpl. Hodges, his first handler David Chanthavong, and City Administrator Tracey Douglas.

Knox was named after Sgt. Anthony “Tony” Knox, a devoted United States Army veteran and father of four who spent two years fearlessly battling cancer prior to his passing on July 17, 2018.

“There was no doubt Tony’s strong spirit and desire to serve lived on in Knox,” writes the Hyattsville Police Department.

“While we mourn the loss of our comrades here on earth, we know we were blessed and better for having them as a part of the HPD family albeit the time way too short.”

