Politics

Hyattsville Mayor Dies By Suicide

Cecilia Levine
Kevin Ward
Kevin Ward Photo Credit: Hyattsville, Maryland - Municipal Government Facebook

Kevin Ward, the mayor of Hyattsville, died in an apparent suicide, officials said. 

The 44-year-old's body was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a park in McLean, Virginia. His death was announced in a statement by city officials

Condolences poured in.

"What an immense loss," one resident commented. "Our condolences to his family. Kevin, I wish there was one more hug in our future. Yours were the absolute best."

"Deepest sympathies to Kevin’s family and loved ones," another said. "This is such a great loss. He was a genuinely kind and devoted soul to everyone."

