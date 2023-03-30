Former College Park Mayor Indicted On 80 Child Porn Charges By Grand Jury In Maryland

Embattled College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn is facing even more charges than originally expected after being indicted on a total of 80 child pornography charges by a grand jury, officials announced.

In early March, Wojahn was arrested and resigned from his position in shame after he was charged with 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography by the Prince George's County Police Department's Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse - Internet Crimes Against Child Unit.

This week, a grand jury returned an indictment charging the former politician with 80 charges, 40 each on both charges, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney.

Police say that on Friday, Feb. 17, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) advised the department that a social media account operating in the county was suspected of possessing and distributing child porn that was uploaded in January.

The account was ultimately linked to Wojahn by police investigators.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, detectives from the Prince George’s Police Department executed a warrant at Wojahn’s College Park home, where investigators recovered multiple cellphones, a storage device, a tablet, and computer, leading to his criminal charges.

Wojahn was arrested by investigators early on Thursday, March 2, and initially charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.

"This is an unprecedented case in our county in which a former elected official has been accused of a crime of this nature," State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement. "We elect leaders with the expectation that they will serve, protect and advocate for our children, families and communities and not harm them in anyway.

"The charges contained in the indictment are serious, and we will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate and follow any new leads that may be uncovered. It is important to to note that the defendant is proven innocent, and my office will continue to focus on achieving justice for the victims in the case."

Wojahn had been mayor in College Park since 2015 and served on the council since 2007. Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell is expected to head the council until a new mayor is sworn in.

