Police Release Footage Of Suspects Linked To Murder Of Trash Removal Worker In Hyattsville

Idongesit Udosen of Lanham was found with gunshot wounds in the roadway as officers were called to the 6800 block of Greenvale Parkway in Hyattsville for a shooting around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 4. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects shown in the newly released footage are seen driving what appears to be a gray Kia sedan in the area of Greenvale Parkway shortly before the murder.

When the trash truck arrives at the scene, two suspects exit the car, shoot Udosen, and flee.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify the suspects but do not believe the crime was random.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512, contact Crime Solvers online, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0019420.

