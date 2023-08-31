Police ID Woman Killed In Route 50 Crash With Dump Truck In College Park, State Police Say

Maryland State Police troopers in College Park were called to US Route 50 near Maryland Route 202 overnight, when a Toyota Camry smashed into the back of a Peterbilt dump truck, authorities say, killing Bowie resident Joan Louise Briggs, who was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police say that the crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The driver, Jacob Donato Roberts, 25, also of Bowie, was rushed to an area hospital by paramedics with undisclosed injuries. His condition was not available on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the dump truck refused medical attention.

That fatal crash was followed hours later in College Park when a tow truck driver was killed by a reckless driver.on I-95.

Route 50 was closed for hours following the crash as state police investigated. The details will then be sent to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office to determine if there will be any charges filed in the matter.

