Ronald Hayes, 29, of Upper Marlboro, has been identified by investigators as the man killed in a crash in Capitol Heights on Monday night that also left a woman with critical injuries.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded at around 10 p.m. on June 17 to the 7500 block of Walker Mill Road, where they found Hayes and the woman suffering from traumatic injuries.

Both were rushed to area hospitals, where Hayes later was pronounced dead. The driver of the pick-up truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

