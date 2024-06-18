A Few Clouds 90°

Ronald Hayes, Jr. Killed In Prince George's ATV Crash: PD

An ATV rider who crashed into a pick-up truck driver overnight was killed in Prince George's County, police say.

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating the fatal crash.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Ronald Hayes, 29, of Upper Marlboro, has been identified by investigators as the man killed in a crash in Capitol Heights on Monday night that also left a woman with critical injuries.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded at around 10 p.m. on June 17 to the 7500 block of Walker Mill Road, where they found Hayes and the woman suffering from traumatic injuries.

Both were rushed to area hospitals, where Hayes later was pronounced dead. The driver of the pick-up truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

