Police ID Two Killed In Overnight Double Prince George's County Shooting

Charles Oxley, 28, of Oxon Hill, and Washington, DC resident Lamont Oxley, 30, have been identified by police as the victims who were gunned down Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace.

Upon arrival, officers say that they pronounced Charles Oxley dead at the scene, while Lamont Oxley was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.

According to police, the latter was found inside a vehicle, while the former was outside of it with the fatal injury.

No information about a possible motive or suspect has been released by the Prince George's County Police Department, and a $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution of the shooters.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477.

