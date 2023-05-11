Police ID Teen Girl Killed During Domestic Incident With Father In District Heights Home

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officers from the Prince George’s Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Tanow Place in District Heights, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Nia Johnson, 17, of District Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. She was rushed to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Her father was also inside the home at the time of the shooting, and he suffered critical injuries that were described as being life-threatening.

The incident appears to be domestic-related, according to police investigators, though detectives are still actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

As of Thursday, May 11, there were not believed to be any outstanding suspects at large and there is no threat to the community. The case has now been turned over to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office to determine if any charges should be filed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.