Police ID Suitland Teen Gunned Down In Prince George's County Over Memorial Day Weekend

New details have been released by the Prince George's County Police Department as detectives continue investigating the murder of a teen over the holiday weekend.

The body was found in the 6100 block of Summerhill Road in Prince George's County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Police have identified Suitland resident Kaden Askew, 18, as the victim of a late-night shooting on Sunday, May 28. 

According to officials, shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday night, officers from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police were called to the 6100 block of Summerhill Road in Camp Springs to investigate a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers were met by Askew outside of a building suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting by first responders.

Detectives are now working to identify a suspect or motive for the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or events leading up to the fatal incident has been asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). 

