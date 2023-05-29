Police ID Suitland Teen Gunned Down In Prince George's County Over Memorial Day Weekend

Police have identified Suitland resident Kaden Askew, 18, as the victim of a late-night shooting on Sunday, May 28.

According to officials, shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday night, officers from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police were called to the 6100 block of Summerhill Road in Camp Springs to investigate a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers were met by Askew outside of a building suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting by first responders.

Detectives are now working to identify a suspect or motive for the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or events leading up to the fatal incident has been asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

