Police ID Silver Spring HS Student Killed In Apartment Parking Lot Shooting

Montgomery Blair High School student Kevin Ruiz Campos and a second man were shot near an apartment building on Riggs Road on Wednesday, June 14, according to a Prince George's County Police spokesperson.

Campos, a Silver Spring resident, and the second victim were found at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of a the apartment complex in the 7900 block of Riggs Road in the Langley Park area.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim remained hospitalized as of Thursday, June 15, officials say.

No information about a possible suspect or motive has been released by the police.

"It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person," school officials said. "I know you join me in extending our heartfelt sympathy to Kevin's family."

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the shooter or shooters. Anyone with details has been asked to speak with detectives at the department by calling (301) 516-2512.

