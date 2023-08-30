Police ID Moped Rider Killed In Two-Vehicle Prince George's County Crash

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a fatal crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Columbia Park Road in Landover.

A police spokesperson said that the 58-year-old Alston was struck by a sedan, which caromed off the road while the moped landed in the median on the highway.

Investigators say that Alston was attempting to cross over the highway onto Columbia Park Road when he clipped the front corner of the car, causing the crash.

The moped rider was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, while the other driver remained near the crash to assist with the investigation.

Officials said that the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

