Police ID Man Stabbed To Death During Argument In Prince George's County

College Park resident Francisco Ayala Alvarenga, 39, is facing multiple murder charges in connection to a stabbing that was reported in Beltsville earlier this week that left Alejandro Vasquez-Cordova, who has no fixed address, dead.

The stabbing was reported at around 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 in the 10000 block of Baltimore Avenue, where they found Vasquez-Cordova unresponsive suffering from stab wounds outside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation into the stabbing, police say that officers found Ayala Alvarenga in the area, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say they believed Ayala Alvarenga stabbed Vasquez-Cordova during an argument and made note that the two knew each other.

Ayala Alvarenga was charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related offenses. He's being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

It remains under investigation.

