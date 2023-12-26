Police ID Man Killed In Christmas Eve Prince George's County Shooting

On Tuesday, the police identified District Heights resident Kevin Simmons as the person killed at around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday night as families were preparing to celebrate the holiday.

He was rushed to the hospital after being located in the 2900 block of Ritchie Road in District Heights, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives have not identified a suspect or motive, and a $25,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting.

