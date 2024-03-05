Police ID Man Found Shot To Death In Takoma Park Stairwell

Derek Coleman, 40, was found wounded in an apartment building stairwell as officers responded to investigate a shooting near the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, March 3, Prince George's County Police said.

Coleman, of no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s). A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information who would like to speak with a homicide unit detective is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Tips can also be submitted by contacting Crime Solvers online, using the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0013002.

