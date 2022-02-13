Woman Killed By Driver Backing Out Known As 'Ma Kim' Was Maternal Figure In DC Community

A 52-year-old mother from Washington DC was killed after being run over by a car in Prince George's County over the weekend, police said.

Kimberly Maria Tucker had fallen on the ground in a parking lot on the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway before she was struck by a vehicle backing out of a spot around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 in Oxon Hill, county police said.

Investigators were working to determine why Tucker fell. The driver remained on the scene and was not injured. Tucker was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and the pedestrian did not know each other.

Tucker's relatives say she was a mother to seven children and grandmother to 10. She had been living with her eldest daughter in Washington DC, helping her raise her kids.

She was known as a mother to many in the community, affectionately as “Ma Kim”.

It took the police 20 minutes to arrive to the scene when the police station is less than 150 feet away. The driver of the vehicle who struck and killed her was able to leave the scene without being sobriety tested or properly processed for the crime/accident. The driver was able to leave the scene with her family after she struck and killed Kimberly Tucker. Prior to this incident the driver was arrested in Washington, DC for incidents involving a vehicle. The driver involved in this accident was arrested on July 26, 2010, for DWI, DUI, and OWI. PGCPD handled the case as if Kimberly Tucker was a vagrant and did not have family. She laid on the cold pavement while the driver who struck and killed her was able to go home. The car that caused this accident is equipped with features that should prevent collisions.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please reference case number 22-0005990.

