Woman Arrested For Arson, Malicious Burning After Fire Displaces 13, Seriously Injures 2

Two people are being treated for serious injuries and several are displaced after their Prince George's County residential building caught fire overnight, authorities say.

The fire in the residence located on the 4000 block of Warner Avenue in Landover Hills was able to be extinguished by crews around 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, according to Prince George's County Fire officials.

Two residents were transported to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. At least 13 other residents were displaced.

Some residents were escorted out of the building, with others being removed from balconies by Prince George's Fire Department personnel.

Fire damage is estimated to be around $100,000. One woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson, malicious burning, and reckless endangerment in connection with the fire.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.