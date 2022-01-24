Victim In Fatal Prince George's County Crash Identified: Police

A Washington, DC man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Oxon Hill, according to police.

On Jan. 23, at around 12:45 a.m., 35-year-old Cornelius Brown crashed his vehicle at Glen Rock Avenue and Brinkley Road. He died at the scene, Prince George's County Police said.

Investigators believe Brown was driving eastbound on Brinkley Road, approaching Glen Rock Avenue, when his car left the roadway, mounted the guardrail and ultimately landed on its roof. Brown was ejected from the vehicle.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the accident.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.