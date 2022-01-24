Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Victim In Fatal Prince George's County Crash Identified: Police

Joe Gomez
Prince George's County Police Cruiser
Prince George's County Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Prince George's County

A Washington, DC man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Oxon Hill, according to police.

On Jan. 23, at around 12:45 a.m., 35-year-old Cornelius Brown crashed his vehicle at Glen Rock Avenue and Brinkley Road.  He died at the scene, Prince George's County Police said. 

Investigators believe Brown was driving eastbound on Brinkley Road, approaching Glen Rock Avenue, when his car left the roadway, mounted the guardrail and ultimately landed on its roof. Brown was ejected from the vehicle.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the accident. 

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. 

