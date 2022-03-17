Victim Hospitalized In Clinton House Fire: Officials

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening-injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Prince George's County, fire officials said.

Crews were on the scene of the fire at 8002 Colonial Lane in Clinton just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17, Prince George's County Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a single-family home and hoarding conditions inside. One person was rescued from inside the home and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Crews were also advising that live wires had fallen to the ground and that additional help was requested from Charles County. The fire was mostly contained around 1:17 p.m. It is too early to say whether the fire was caused by the hoarding conditions, fire officials said.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

