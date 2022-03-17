Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Victim Hospitalized In Clinton House Fire: Officials

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Smoke was seen coming from the house at 8002 Colonial Lane in Clinton
Smoke was seen coming from the house at 8002 Colonial Lane in Clinton Photo Credit: Prince George's Fire/EMS Department (Twitter)

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening-injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Prince George's County, fire officials said. 

Crews were on the scene of the fire at 8002 Colonial Lane in Clinton just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17, Prince George's County Fire Department. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a single-family home and hoarding conditions inside. One person was rescued from inside the home and taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Crews were also advising that live wires had fallen to the ground and that additional help was requested from Charles County. The fire was mostly contained around 1:17 p.m. It is too early to say whether the fire was caused by the hoarding conditions, fire officials said. 

This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.