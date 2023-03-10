Upper Marlboro Teens Busted In Stolen Hyundai: Police

Two Upper Marlboro teens have been arrested after they were found in possession of a stolen vehicle, authorities say.

The 17-year-old boys were found inside a stolen Hyundai in the area of Kettering Drive and West Branch Drive around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Police are encouraging residents to remove all charging cords from their vehicles, or to at least hide them to help prevent vehicle theft.

Their arrest comes on the heels of several other similar incidents throughout the region involving Hyundai and Kia models that have been stolen as part of a TikTok challenge.

The teens have been charged with theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and additional charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.