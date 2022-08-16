Contact Us
UPDATE: Police Release New Info On Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Bowie Crash

Annie DeVoe
Bowie Volunteer FD Facebook
Bowie Volunteer FD Facebook Photo Credit: Bowie Volunteer FD Facebook

Police have released additional details on the vehicle they suspect was involved in a fatal hit and run in Maryland, authorities say.

The striking vehicle is believed to be a 2013 Dodge Ram pick-up with front end damage and possibly missing a headlight, according to Bowie Police.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the collision occurred shortly after 11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 on Collington Road near the intersection of John Hanson Highway.

The victim was reportedly walking along the roadway when the driver of the suspect vehicle hit them and continued north on Collington Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the fatal crash has been asked to contact Cpl. Saunders or Sgt. Moten at the Bowie Police Department’s Traffic Safety/Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling (240) 544-5732, (240) 544-5774, or (240) 544-5700.

Anonymous tips can also contact police at (240) 544-5770.

