Two Minor Suspects Identified, Being Charged As Adults For Carjacking In Bowie: Police

Two out of three known suspects in a Bowie carjacking have been identified, authorities say.

Warrants have been issued for two teenage girls after they were allegedly involved in stealing a car in the 4100 block of Northview Drive on Tuesday, July 26, according to Bowie police.

Police have not yet identified the third suspect, pictured on the right wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue jeans, and a pink purse.

The identified teens have been charged as adults.

Anyone with identifying information about the third victim is asked to call police at 240-544-5768, or 240-544-5700.

Anonymous callers can call the tip line at 240-544-5770.

