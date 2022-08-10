Two Dead, Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Suitland Parkway Crash In Prince George's County

Two were killed and two were seriously injured in an early morning crash on Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said.

Multiple vehicles crashed on the parkway near Forestville Road in Forestville at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, officials said that first responders found two people trapped in their vehicles among the wreckage, and a third was ejected during the crash. Two people - whose names have not been released - were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were transported to the hospital for treatment, including one with life-threatening injuries. The second is expected to survive, according to officials.

The crash led to a closure of Suitland Parkway for several hours as police investigated and had the scene cleared for the morning commute. It has since reopened.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which is being investigated by US Park Police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

