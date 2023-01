Two people were killed and three firefighters were hospitalized in a blaze that broke out Saturday, Jan. 21 in Prince George's County.

Crews arrived to the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills to find flames shooting out of a one-story home around 10 p.m.

Two adults were found dead while three firefighters were hospitalized for evaluation.

The cause remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.