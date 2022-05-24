Two DC Residents Dead In Crash Where SUV Crossed Over Center Line In Maryland: Police

Two Washington DC residents were killed after one crossed over the double-yellow line and struck a car the other was traveling in last week in Maryland, authorities said.

Marquise Lewis was heading south on Marlboro Pike when he crossed the double yellow line and struck the pickup truck carrying 48-year-old Emma Bradley around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, May 20, Prince George's County police said.

Lewis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a few days later. The driver of the pick-up truck was treated for minor injuries. Bradley, a passenger in the pick-up, was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries the next day.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0024422.

