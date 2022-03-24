Triple Robbery Suspect Wanted By Prince George's Police

Prince George's County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for three recent armed robberies, the department said on Twitter.

The suspect is linked to robberies at two beauty supply stores and one gas station, police said. They are offering a cash reward to anyone with information.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 301-516-2830. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online to pgcrimesolvers.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.