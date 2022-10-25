Temple Hills Woman Dead After Violent Rollover Crash In Fort Washington

A 25-year-old woman is dead after a fatal rollover collision in Fort Washington, police say.

Ashley Henson, of Temple Hills, was pronounced dead after her vehicle overturned while she was driving west on the 2300 block of Tucker Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Prince George's County Police.

Police are still investigating what may have led to to collision.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

