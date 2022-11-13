Teen Boy Shot Raking Leaves In Prince George's County Dies, 13

Support was surging for the family of a 13-year-old boy shot and killed while raking leaves outside of his home in Prince George's County.

Jayz Agnew had been fighting for his life after being shot in the head Tuesday, Nov. 8 outside of his home in Hillcrest Heights, the Washington Post reports.

Jayz' mom, Juanita Agnew, created a GoFundMe page for her family that had raised more than $16,800 as of Sunday, Nov. 13. She remembered her son as a loving and gentle child whose "only squabbles are with his little sister Aaliyah over video games."

No arrests had been made.

