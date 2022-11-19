Suspect Arrested After Brutally Stabbing Stranger To Death In Oxon Hill Parking Lot

A Clinton man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in Oxon Hill, authorities say.

Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, is accused of stabbing Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around noon, Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Investigators say that Scottland did not know Taylor before the tragic incident, and stabbed Taylor during a dispute.

Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene.

Scottland is being charged with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

